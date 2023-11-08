Arsenal refuses to blame his Arsenal players for Newcastle defeat

There was controversy about the 1-0 Arsenal loss to Newcastle, but that game (including the Arsenal boss’s rant) is now history.

That said, Mikel Arteta highlighted his resolve to improve the morale of his players after his club’s controversial 1-0 loss to Newcastle. The Arsenal manager is eager to motivate his team for the upcoming games.

Despite the fact that his team lost, after the game over the weekend, Arteta commended them for their efforts (one approach to inspire them) and stated that forces beyond their control prevented them from winning. He observed their determination to keep Newcastle at bay.

“I have to praise them; it’s not in their hands; it’s not in their control. I have to praise the players the way they play here, and what they did, and how much they limited Newcastle to what they did and how much we tried. It’s incredible. Honestly,” said Arteta on how he would pick the players up after Newcastle result.

Going forward, it is obvious that Arsenal must strive for unity and recognise their accomplishments. This far, we’ve learned that staying positive throughout difficult circumstances is critical. The club stuck with Arteta even in moments some thought they should have dismissed him.

When they play next, Arsenal can come back stronger than ever before with unity and Gooners support. After two losses in a row, a strong win over Sevilla may be the turning point the Gooners need.

