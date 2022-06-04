Arsenal refuses to cancel the contract of outcast

Arsenal has refused to cancel the contract of Hector Bellerin so that he can re-join Real Betis as a free agent.

The full-back moved to the Spanish club on loan in the last summer transfer window and he was in fine form during the 2021/2022 season, where he won the Spanish Cup.

Betis enjoyed his talents as he played over 30 matches for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

However, he has been forced to return to Arsenal as Betis struggle to keep him. The defender has a good relationship with the club, having been a boyhood fan.

But they cannot afford to pay and sign him from Arsenal permanently, which has forced them to rely on him cancelling his deal at the Emirates.

Estadio Deportivo claims Arsenal has refused to grant him his wish to terminate his contract a year early and they will look to sell him this summer, instead.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellerin will struggle to play at the Emirates in the next campaign, but that doesn’t mean we should allow him to leave the club as a free agent.

The defender is one of the finest loanees we had in the just-concluded season and we need to make some good profit from offloading him.