Arsenal refuses to give up on adding Spaniard to their squad

In the last few days, it seems the route leading Arsenal towards a move for Mikel Merino has gone cold.

The midfielder was expected to be their second signing after they snapped up Riccardo Calafiori, but there has been hardly any news recently.

With just under two weeks before the Premier League season begins, Arsenal fans are eager for their team to add more players to the squad and have been awaiting news on Merino.

Although the situation seems to have cooled, a report in the Daily Mail reveals that talks are continuing between the parties to make the transfer happen.

The report adds that Arsenal’s interest in Merino predates Euro 2024, and the Gunners remain confident that they will eventually complete the transfer.

The Real Sociedad man is also eager to make the move and is patiently waiting for all agreements to be finalised so he can return to the Premier League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Merino is one of the finest midfielders in La Liga and did well at the Euros, so there should be no doubt that he can perform outside of Spain.

Working under Mikel Arteta should also make it easier for him to adapt and feel comfortable at the Emirates.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…