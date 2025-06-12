Nico Williams
Arsenal refuses to give up on Euro 2024 winner as Bayern Munich joins the race

Nico Williams has rarely indicated that he might leave Athletic Bilbao despite interest from some of the world’s leading football clubs. The winger is widely regarded as one of the best players in his position globally and has been on Arsenal’s radar for an extended period.

The Gunners have made concerted efforts to secure a deal for Williams, but so far, no agreement has been reached. Nevertheless, Arsenal remains undeterred in its pursuit. Athletic Bilbao is working hard to capitalise on Williams’ hesitation to leave by offering him a new contract, which the player is reportedly willing to sign.

Arsenal’s Continued Pursuit

According to a report on Sport Witness, Williams’ reluctance to discuss a potential move to the Emirates has not caused Arsenal to abandon their interest. Despite the challenge posed by Bayern Munich, the latest club attempting to lure him away from Spain, Arsenal continues to be firmly involved in the race for his signature.

The Gunners do not believe that Williams is opposed to joining them. Consequently, they have maintained their efforts to persuade the talented winger to become part of their squad. It is expected that Arsenal will continue to pursue the player until the summer transfer window closes, demonstrating persistence in their approach.

Nico Williams scoring for Spain
(Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

The Importance of Persistence

Persistence can often be the deciding factor in transfer dealings, and Arsenal are fully aware of this. With Williams yet to make a definitive decision about his future, the club aims to position itself as his first choice should he ultimately leave Spain.

The prospect of signing such a highly rated winger is an attractive one for Arsenal, who are keen to bolster their attacking options. If Williams eventually opts to depart Athletic Bilbao, the Gunners hope their ongoing efforts will pay off.

For now, both the player and his current club remain cautious, but Arsenal’s determination to secure the signature of Nico Williams continues unabated.

