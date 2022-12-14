Arsenal refuses to give up on Palmeiras youngster

Arsenal continues to show an interest in Palmeiras’ teenage star Messinho as they consider the next Brazilian to add to their group following the success of their compatriots.

The Gunners have a large group of Brazilian stars at the Emirates and they have all been in impressive form at the club so far.

Messinho is just 15 and has not even signed a professional deal at Palmeiras yet, which will happen when he turns 16 next year.

However, several European sides have already started looking to add him to their squad on a pre-contract basis before he moves to Europe when he is 18.

A report in The Sun says although Arsenal is facing competition from the likes of Barcelona, the Gunners are refusing to give up on adding him to their squad.

They believe he will be a fine talent to groom and will try their best to win the race for his signature, meaning they will be in the race until he joins them or another club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been a good home to top Brazilian talents for a long time now and Messinho can be sure he will be fine if he joins us and continues his development.

But he is speaking to other clubs and we must be prepared to battle it out to win the race for his signature.

