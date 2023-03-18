Arsenal refuses to give up on Premier League midfielder

Arsenal was desperate to add Moises Caicedo to their squad in the January transfer window and tabled some bids for his signature.

Brighton insisted he was not for sale and rejected all those offers for him and the midfielder signed a contract extension with the Seagulls.

That decision seemed to suggest the South Coast club has now secured his future and should make it easier for them to keep him at the club for the long term.

Arsenal added Jorginho to their squad instead, but in the summer, they are expected to add a new man to their midfield.

Several midfielders are on their radar, but a report on Football Insider claims they will likely return for Caicedo.

It claims the Gunners still have the youngster on their radar and will make another attempt to add him to their squad finally.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Caicedo has been one of the finest midfielders in England in the last few seasons and seems good enough for our team.

At 21, he is at an age where he can deliver for us now and in the long term, so we should move for him if the funds are available.

Otherwise, we can turn our attention to other targets around the continent.

