Arsenal refuses to meet striker release clause to sign him

Victor Osimhen has emerged as the preferred number nine for Arsenal to potentially sign this summer, but the transfer is far from straightforward.

The Nigerian striker is anticipated to depart Napoli soon after agreeing to a contract extension that includes a release clause.

Having established himself as one of the top strikers in recent seasons, Arsenal sees Osimhen as a player capable of making a significant impact for them.

While Arsenal has several forwards on their radar, Osimhen has evidently impressed them the most.

However, Napoli insists on the payment of his release clause before his departure, set at €130 million.

The Italian club is confident in Osimhen’s value and is unwavering in their stance on his valuation.

Despite Arsenal’s keen interest in signing him, Calcio Napoli24 reports that they are unwilling to meet the release clause amount for various reasons.

According to the report, Mikel Arteta’s side is not even considering approaching that figure in their offer for Osimhen’s signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen has been one of the best strikers in Europe in the last two seasons, but he is nowhere near his release clause.

If Napoli insists on that fee, then we can focus on signing another striker.

