Arsenal refuses to take no in their bid to sign Real Madrid man

Arsenal have maintained a long-standing interest in Arda Guler and remain determined to pursue his signature, despite Real Madrid insisting that the player is not available. The Gunners have monitored the Turkish attacker for some time and have shown little sign of cooling their interest, even as Madrid continue to stress that he remains part of their long-term plans.

Guler has found opportunities limited at the Bernabeu, struggling to secure regular minutes since his arrival. His situation has drawn comparisons to Martin Odegaard’s spell at the Spanish club before Arsenal moved to sign him. At the time, Odegaard also faced restricted game time, a scenario that ultimately led to his move to north London, where he has since flourished and now serves as Arsenal’s captain.

Arsenal’s plan for Guler

Arsenal are keen to replicate the success they achieved with Odegaard by targeting Guler. Several reports suggest the club are eager to add him to its squad this month, believing he has the potential to thrive in the Premier League with consistent opportunities. The strategy has reportedly always been to secure his services on an initial loan deal, with the intention of making the move permanent at the end of the season.

The club view Guler as a player who could add creativity and depth to their attacking options. Arsenal believe that regular football could unlock his full potential, much as it did for Odegaard, and sees this as a calculated move that could benefit them both in the short and long term.

Real Madrid stance and continued interest

Real Madrid have been firm in their position, repeatedly stating that Guler is part of their plans. Despite his lack of regular playing time, the Spanish giants have no intention of selling or loaning him out. They remain confident that his opportunities will increase and that his development is best served by staying in Madrid.

However, according to Fichajes, Arsenal’s interest has not diminished. The Gunners continue to monitor the situation closely and are prepared to push for a deal in the coming weeks. They are keen to assess how much value Guler could bring to their squad as they aim to strengthen their title challenge and compete at the highest level in the Premier League.