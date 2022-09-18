Arsenal refusing to give up on Benfica full-back

Arsenal has surprisingly been linked with a move for Alex Grimaldo in the last few months.

The Spaniard plays for Benfica in Portugal, where he has been for most of his senior career, however, his current deal expires in the summer, and he is now very likely to leave the club.

Reports linked him with a move away in the last transfer window, and he was expected to join a top side like Manchester City and Juventus.

However, no deal happened, and he remained with the Champions League campaigners.

Arsenal has three accomplished left-backs, and they even sent Nuno Tavares out on loan in the last transfer window, and he is thriving.

Despite that, a report on Fichajes.net insists they have an interest in Grimaldo still.

It claims they are one of the clubs battling for his signature, but they are facing competition from the likes of Newcastle and Everton.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Every player will choose to join Arsenal over Everton or Newcastle, but that will happen only if the player wants to play for a top club.

If Grimaldo’s priority is to continue playing regularly, he might not accept Arsenal’s offer because he will struggle to play.