Arsenal register interest in English Gabriel Jesus alternative

Arsenal are claimed to have made their interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford official, days after our interest in Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus was seemingly confirmed.

The Gunners are firmly in the hunt to add to our front line in the coming window, with a forward and an out-and-out striker wanted, and we appear to be keen for one of those to be from the Premier League.

Rashford’s future at Old Trafford appears to be uncertain at present, especially with him not playing a key role in their side for much of the current campaign, while he has been criticised for not concentrating on his football by former boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer also.

While the player will already have been contemplating a future away from Old Trafford, Arsenal are now said to have made our interest official, with the Football Insider claiming that the club have already set aside over £45 Million for his potential signing.

While I would love for us to sign Rashford, he has very little form over the last 18 months, although the same can be said for most players playing at the supposed ‘Theatre of Dreams’. We know there is a serious player in there, with the potential to be a world-beater, but I do have reservations over where his priorities lie, and I have to lean towards Gabriel Jesus as the forward that I would prefer of the two.

Does anyone believe that Rashford has the higher potential than Jesus? Could Arteta be just the man to bring Rash back to his best?

Patrick