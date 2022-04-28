Arsenal register interest in English Gabriel Jesus alternative

Arsenal are claimed to have made their interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford official, days after our interest in Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus was seemingly confirmed.
The Gunners are firmly in the hunt to add to our front line in the coming window, with a forward and an out-and-out striker wanted, and we appear to be keen for one of those to be from the Premier League.
Rashford’s future at Old Trafford appears to be uncertain at present, especially with him not playing a key role in their side for much of the current campaign, while he has been criticised for not concentrating on his football by former boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer also.
While the player will already have been contemplating a future away from Old Trafford, Arsenal are now said to have made our interest official, with the Football Insider claiming that the club have already set aside over £45 Million for his potential signing.
While I would love for us to sign Rashford, he has very little form over the last 18 months, although the same can be said for most players playing at the supposed ‘Theatre of Dreams’. We know there is a serious player in there, with the potential to be a world-beater, but I do have reservations over where his priorities lie, and I have to lean towards Gabriel Jesus as the forward that I would prefer of the two.
Does anyone believe that Rashford has the higher potential than Jesus? Could Arteta be just the man to bring Rash back to his best?
Patrick
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
Nah. Rashford is more into woke politics recently. Too risky.
Definitely
NOT!
I do not like both. Someone said Jesus does not have that killer instinct of a finisher that arsenal are looking for, and i believe him. I would prefer we go with Nunez of Benfica.
ENGLISH GABRIEL JESUS??????? Are you having a laugh????????
I Can’t hold my breath,WTF?
I see some say Nunez! But have they seen his injury record? And he plays in a far insuperior league. Sure Rashford and Jesus are not Haaland, but I would take both over lacazette and Nketiah.
Whatever we get we get, I will support them.
Why is it that Arsenal must always be the team to try and resurrect flops?When is Arsenal going to be ambitious and forward thinking? When is Arsenal going to challenge the top teams in buying top young quality players?, instead of being the Dump yard for underachievers and players that have passed their best. Just look at mid-table teams , Newcastle, West ham and Aston Villa, they , are challenging for the best emerging quality talents across the Globe, even if they can’t offer European football. If Arsenal want to still pride itself as one of the biggest teams in Europe, then it must behave so, by being ruthless and fight for the best players too. Rashford is not one of them. Sorry, but, no thanks Arsenal.
I don’t think even EDU is stupid enough to make this deal.
(unless there’s a brown paper bag involved, that is!)
People talk about inferior leagues, yet most of the best talents and performers in the premier league come from the so-called inferior league’s. Just to name a few, Ruben Neves(wolves), Jaoa Cancelo(Manchester city) and Luis Diaz(Liverpool). Manchester United has no chance of qualifying for a top four finish, but, they are looking to buy Darwin Nunez and Victor Osimhen. Have Arsenal agreed to fund the acquisition of one of them, for Manchester United by purchasing Rashford. What Nonsense.
So many top strikers available this upcoming transfer window, so few clubs with money to spend. Armed with all the wages we will be saving from Laca’s and PEA’s exit, (over 500K per week), we should be in the driver seat to sign at least three top targets. And even better, top players are dropping their wage demands too.
No more expensive, big ticket players, please. I would limit transfers to 60M maximum, leaving big ticket purchases for the likes of City and Chelsea.
No, no. Please find younger tallents not more than 25 years.
Rashf scored a lot of goals at PL and International
I’d take Rashford at 25mill fee and 100k p/w.
Unfortunately Utd would want 70m+ and he wants 200k p/w so no deal.