Arsenal regret allowing talented midfielder to slip through their fingers

Ismael Bennacer is one of the best midfielders in Italy at the moment and the Algerian is now being targeted by top European teams.

He is one of several players that Arsenal have allowed to leave the club too early as he is now showing them what they are missing.

He was in the Gunners team for two years but he saw limited action, and he decided to leave the club for the Italian side, Empoli in 2017.

He helped them get promoted back to the Italian top flight after just one season with them.

He was with them for just a season in Serie A as his performances caught the attention of AC Milan.

The Milan side signed him in the summer of 2019, but Arsenal had the chance to sign him then as well, all they needed to do was to match Milan’s offer at the time, according to Calciomercato.

However, the Gunners decided against making that transfer decision and he has now become one of the best midfielders in Italy.

The report adds that the Gunners board are kicking themselves for missing the chance of re-signing him as well as letting him leave in the first place.