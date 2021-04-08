Arsenal reignite interest in Premier League attacker

Arsenal has reignited their interest in Crystal Palace attacker, Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivorian has been a long-term target of the Gunners and he is also a childhood fan of the club.

He has been the key man for Palace over the years and has been looking to join a big team for some time now.

He has left Palace before when he moved to Manchester United in 2013, but his time at Old Trafford was a frustrating one for the winger.

He was young and couldn’t cope with playing for such a top team and returned to the Eagles.

The attacker is now looking to try his luck at a top side yet again.

Arsenal wanted to sign him in 2019 and Unai Emery personally asked for his signature.

However, the Gunners couldn’t agree with Palace and they moved for Nicolas Pepe instead.

Pepe came with no Premier League experience and has been labouring to prove his worth in North London.

90mins claims the Gunners will return for Zaha’s signature when the transfer window reopens.

Mikel Arteta is rebuilding the team and he has struggled to get fine performances from the likes of Willian and Pepe.

The report adds that the Gunners might sell some of their current stars to fund the move for Zaha.