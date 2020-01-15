Arsenal reignite interest in Serie A midfielder available for a bargain fee

Arsenal is being linked with a move yet again for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

All last summer Arsenal was rumoured to be interested in signing AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. It seems those rumours are back following a report in Corriere Dello Sport as cited by the Metro.

Kessie was one of so many names that Arsenal was apparently interested in the last transfer window that no one should really be surprised that his name has popped up again.

The report claims that Milan would be happy to sanction his transfer if a club comes up with a fairly reasonable £21 Million.

Kessie is still only 23 and has had a decent season so far, he would certainly be a bargain buy at £21 Million if he adapts to the English game, however, Arsenal are only looking at loan players right now and it is not clear if Milan would agree on a loan as opposed to a permanent deal.

Arsenal are not the only club looking at Kessie, West Ham United are also keen according to the report and they would probably not hesitate to splash the cash if given an opportunity to do so.

If Kessie is available this winter and his price really is £21 Million they could end up kicking themselves if they allow a team like West Ham to swoop in and beat them to the Ivory Coast international.

There really are not that many highly-rated midfielders from a high profile league that come with such a bargain price tag.