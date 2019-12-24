Arsenal reignite their interest in former PSG contract rebel

Arsenal in link with Juventus and former PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Arsenal’s struggles this season has caused them to be linked with so many players ahead of the next transfer window.

A report from Foot Mercato is claiming that the Gunners are keen on signing Juventus outcast, Adrien Rabiot.

The Frenchman joined the Italians from PSG over the summer after running down his deal at the Parc des Princes.

He has struggled for game time and reports claim that he has struggled to adapt to the demands of Maurizo Sarri.

Rabiot has fallen down the pecking order and seems to be the fifth choice midfielder at the Allianz Stadium.

Sarri has a lot of midfield players to choose from and it appears that he will not miss Rabiot should he join Arsenal.

Getting regular game time is the only goal of Rabiot now but Arsenal will struggle to land him permanently as he still has a deal at Juve until 2023.

However, the report claims that Arsenal may succeed if they pursue a loan deal for him.

Rabiot would bring an additional body to the Arsenal midfield, but his lack of game time at Juve may mean he would have to be given enough time to adapt to the pace of the Premier League.