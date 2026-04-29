Arsenal reignites their interest in an old transfer target

Victor Osimhen remains the dream striker for many Arsenal supporters, and some fans were disappointed when the club did not make a stronger attempt to sign him previously. However, a move could still become possible in the summer transfer window if Arsenal decide to revisit their long-standing interest.

At the start of this season, Arsenal added Viktor Gyokeres to their squad, but some supporters had hoped the club would instead secure Osimhen. Expectations surrounding Gyokeres were high, yet his recent struggles may now influence the club’s plans for the next campaign.

Arsenal Considering New Forward Options

Gyokeres has found consistency difficult to maintain, and Arsenal could therefore be open to signing the striker many supporters have admired for some time. The club are also preparing for possible changes in attack, with Gabriel Jesus expected to leave at the end of the season.

If Jesus departs, Arsenal may seek to replace him with a proven world-class forward capable of making an immediate impact. Osimhen’s profile, experience, and goal-scoring record would make him an obvious candidate for consideration.

Osimhen Interest Revived

As reported by AS, Arsenal have reignited their interest in signing the Nigerian striker, who is currently at Galatasaray. The report adds that Andrea Berta watched him in a recent match and may be preparing a summer move.

Osimhen has been one of the leading forwards in world football over recent seasons and is widely regarded as one of the most clinical strikers in Europe. His pace, movement, and finishing ability have made him a target for several elite clubs.

Should Arsenal proceed, he would likely compete with Gyokeres for playing time at the Emirates while also raising the overall standard of the squad. Competition for places is often essential for teams aiming to challenge for major honours.

Jesus potentially leaving and Kai Havertz’s injury record could strengthen the case for further investment in attack. Arsenal may conclude that adding another high-level striker is necessary to maintain depth across a demanding season.