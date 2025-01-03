Ferguson
Arsenal reignites their interest in Brighton star and could sign him this month

Arsenal has once again shown interest in Evan Ferguson as the young striker continues to develop at Brighton. The Irish forward, who burst onto the scene as a promising talent, has seen his playing time limited this season, as Brighton’s new manager favours another striker. Despite not having a prolific season so far, Ferguson is still regarded as one of the best young talents in England, with Brighton keen to keep hold of him and protect their asset from being poached by rival clubs.

Arsenal has tracked Ferguson for several years since his emergence and has reignited its interest in the player. The Gunners are in need of a new striker, having been linked with top-tier goalscorers like Alexander Isak, but reports suggest they might opt for a less high-profile option instead. A report from TalkSport reveals that Arsenal is once again focusing on Ferguson as a potential signing, and there is a good chance they may make an approach for him either this month or in the summer.

Ferguson’s early rise as a prodigious talent in the Premier League has generated much excitement, but his development this season has not been as expected. While he remains one of the most exciting young players in England, his lack of progress in the current campaign has raised questions about his readiness for a move to a top club like Arsenal. The Gunners are in need of players who can immediately contribute to their title push, and Ferguson’s current form suggests that he may not be the instant solution they require.

Although Ferguson’s potential is undeniable, Arsenal’s immediate priority is to strengthen the squad with players who can step into the team and deliver right away. The decision to pursue Ferguson will likely depend on how Arsenal views his development and whether they believe he can make an immediate impact in their attacking options. For now, the focus remains on securing reinforcements who can help the team challenge for major honours this season.

