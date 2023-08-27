Arsenal reignites their interest in Galatasaray defender

Arsenal has reignited their interest in Victor Nelsson of Galatasaray as their search for a Jurrien Timber replacement continues.

The Gunners are looking for last-minute solutions and will see if they will find the right player to improve their options.

They have a long-standing interest in Nelsson, as the Dane had done well enough to impress them in recent matches.

However, they have not been this serious until now and are hopeful they will seal the deal for his signature soon.

Turkish Football reveals they are preparing an offer for him and he could be the man that joins them to cushion the effect of losing Timber.

It remains unclear how much Gala will want, but the defender is expected to be keen on the move, which will make it easier for Arsenal to get their man.

Nelsson has been on our radar for some time and the 24-year-old is one player that we expect to do well for us if he makes the move to the Emirates.

But time is running out and we need to act fast if we are serious about replacing Timber because when the transfer window shuts, we won’t be able to do anything.

We have other defenders in the squad who should step up, but in the event of a defensive crisis, we could struggle to get good players to start games for us at the back.

