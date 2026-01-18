Arsenal reignites their interest in Newcastle United man

Arsenal have reportedly reignited their interest in Anthony Gordon, a player they have admired for a considerable period. The winger has been highly regarded since his time at Everton and is viewed by the Gunners as one of the standout wide players in the Premier League. His development has been closely monitored, with Arsenal maintaining a long-standing appreciation of his qualities.

Gordon is considered by Arsenal to be among the best in his position, and the club are keen to ensure that, should he move, he does so to the Emirates rather than another rival. Interest in his signature is widespread, with several Premier League sides believed to be admirers, including Liverpool. Arsenal would be particularly motivated to avoid losing out to the Reds in the race for such a highly rated attacker.

Gordon is seen as an elite attacking option

Mikel Arteta already boasts one of the strongest attacking units in the league, but Gordon is seen as a player capable of immediately competing for a starting role. His ability to operate effectively on the left flank is a major attraction, and there is a belief that he could displace some of the current options in that area.

Gordon’s standing in the game is further underlined by his ambitions at the international level. He is in line to compete for England at the 2026 World Cup, highlighting the regard in which he is held and the level at which he is expected to perform. Arsenal believe that adding a player of his profile could significantly influence the way the team functions in attack.

Summer plans take shape

As Arsenal plan for the upcoming summer transfer window, Gordon has emerged as a priority target. According to Team Talk, he is now regarded internally as one of the club’s most important potential signings, with discussions already taking place behind the scenes about a possible move.

Convincing Newcastle United to part with the winger would not be straightforward, given his importance to their squad. However, there is an understanding that player ambition can play a decisive role in such situations. Should Gordon decide that a move to Arsenal is the right step for his career, it could place significant pressure on Newcastle to consider a deal.

Arsenal remain focused on strengthening from a position of strength, and Gordon is seen as a player who could elevate their attacking options and support their long-term ambitions.