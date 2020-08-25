Arsenal reject advances of French giants for 20 year-old

Arsenal have baulked at Monaco’s attempt to discuss a move to sign Emile Smith Rowe this summer.

The Ligue 1 giants made their interest known in a move to sign the 20 year-old midfielder, but our club has so far turned away their advances.

The DailyMail adds that Monaco may not be completely put off in their bid to strike a deal however, in the knowledge that Arsenal are looking to raise funds in the current window to invest in other areas of the team.

The man behind Monaco’s bid is said to be Paul Mitchell, who previously worked with Southampton and Tottenham, as well as overseeing Smith Rowe’s arrival at RB Leipzig on loan back in 2019.

ESR did enjoy an impressive loan spell with Huddersfield earlier in 2020, where he made quite the impression despite such a short time with the club, and manager Mikel Arteta is believed to have made contact with the youngster to tell him that he would like him to stay with the club this term.

“He’s a player with very specific qualities to play in those pockets in that position as an attacking midfielder,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“I am excited to work with him. I have been talking with him and I have followed him during his spell on loan. I think he’s someone who can be pretty impressive.

“I’m pleased by what I’ve seen from him. He needed that exposure and he looks more mature now.

“I think he will be in a much better place when he comes back in pre-season.”

Will the manager be able to turn down a lucrative offer for our young future star or is this summer’s rebuild more important to the club at present?

Patrick