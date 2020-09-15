Arsenal reject an offer for teenager despite his contract running down

Arsenal has turned down a £3m plus add-ons offer from Sheffield United for Folarin Balogun, reports Daily Mail.

The 19-year-old has entered the final year of his current contract with the Gunners and it seems that he will not be signing a new deal at the Emirates.

Sheffield United started the season with a 2-0 loss to Wolves and they are keen to add a new striker to their team.

Balogun scored 28 goals in 28 games for Arsenal’s youth teams two seasons ago and scored 10 in 15 games again in the last campaign before it was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The striker has had interest in him from other teams for a long time now, Brentford failed in a bid to sign him last January.

The Mail also claims that AC Milan, Southampton and Brighton are three other teams who have considered a move for him.

The Blades are said to have been stunned when Arsenal rejected their bid and asked them to pay a fee in the region of £15m for the New York-born teenager.

If the striker doesn’t sign a new deal soon, he can sign a pre-contract deal with a foreign team from January and teams in Germany have been alerted to that possibility.