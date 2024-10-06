Arsenal reject Brazilian club’s approach for Gabriel Jesus

Palmeiras remains keen on re-signing Gabriel Jesus as the forward struggles for game time at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has shown a preference for using Kai Havertz and has even started Leandro Trossard ahead of Jesus in several matches.

Jesus is eager to regain his place in Arsenal’s starting XI, but he has been struggling to find the back of the net.

When coming off the bench in the second half, he has struggled to make a significant impact, which has encouraged Palmeiras to maintain their interest in bringing him back.

The Brazilian club, where Jesus developed as a player, is looking to re-sign him ahead of the next Club World Cup.

For several months, Palmeiras has shown interest in signing Jesus, and a report from Globo Sport claims they have even made an approach.

However, Arsenal turned them down, informing the Brazilian side that Jesus remains a key part of their plans.

Although Jesus may not be a regular starter, Arsenal is unwilling to lose him as they believe he still has much to contribute to the team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is still a valuable presence in our dressing room even though we need him to score more goals than he is doing at the moment.

