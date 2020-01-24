Arsenal reject inadequate offer for prolific goal scoring teenager

Arsenal rejects a bid from championship outfit Brentford for young striker Folarin Balogun.

Arsenal is reported to have turned down a £5 million bid plus add ons for prolific scorer Folarin Balogun according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Brentford is not the only club apparently pursuing the 18-year-old. Italian giants AC Milan are also said to be interested in the young sensation.

Make no mistake, Balogun really is a sensation, he scored 25 goals in 18 under 18 games for the Gunners youth team last season and that included three hat-tricks. He has continued to find the back of the net this season despite a series of minor injuries knocking in seven goals in 12 games for the U23’s.

It is, therefore, no surprise that clubs are sniffing around the youngster, he is simply one of the very best young strikers at youth level in Europe.

On the face of it, AC Milan being interested in the teenager may have seemed a little surprising until you realise that Ivan Gazidis is the AC Milan CEO, he clearly knows how good Balogun is from his time at Arsenal.

Considering the potential of Balogun £5 million is far too low a valuation, this is a young lad that could become a world-class forward if he continues with his development right through to the first team.

It would have been madness if Arsenal would have agreed to sell him for such a paltry amount.

It is going to take a lot more than £5 million to lure him away from the Emirates.