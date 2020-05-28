Arsenal reject offer to sign coveted Barcelona star

Arsenal are claimed to have turned down the chance to sign Philippe Coutinho, with the finances involved too rich for our club currently.

The Barcelona forward is believed to be available for transfer in the coming window, with a possible loan deal mooted.

Chelsea, Newcastle, Manchester United and Arsenal have all been linked with a move for the former Liverpool star, but we have supposedly turn down the chance to sign him after the fees were revealed.

Barcelona are supposedly demanding £10 Million to allow the Brazilian international, as well as his full £250,000 per week wages to be paid in full.

This has led to the decision that we will not be able to pursue his potential arrival this summer, with the Coronavirus pandemic having taken a toll on the club’s finances.

Clubs have lost major incomes in recent months, and with football set to return behind closed doors, matchday incomes will continue to slump drastically for the foreseeable future, with next season also expected to start without fans in stadiums.

This will come as a blow for Mikel Arteta, who supposedly viewed Coutinho as a dream signing.

Stan Collymore was not so positive however over the possible teaming up with Arsenal, claiming that the player, along with our current options, lacked bite.

Coutinho would no doubt bring a lot of talent to our midfield, but the finances needed to pursue a deal does look a bit on the excessive side considering the recent financial climate, but should other clubs also baulk at the demands of Barcelona, they may well have to move the goalposts.

Would Coutinho guarantee improvement to our current squad? Will one of our rivals agree to those demands without issue?

Patrick