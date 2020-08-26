Arsenal reject opening bid for improved star from Premier League rival

Wolves have had a £15m bid for Ainsley Maitland-Niles rejected by Arsenal, Sky Sports reports.

The Englishman has been told that he can leave Arsenal this summer as the club looks to rebuild their team under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has shown in his short time as the manager that he can lead the club back to their glory days and they are prepared to back him to achieve that.

They have been busy adding new players to their team ahead of the new season.

Willian has joined them and Gabriel from Lille is also on the verge of completing his move to the Emirates.

However, the Gunners need more players to come in and they will have to sell to achieve that, that is why they have made Maitland-Niles available for transfers.

The Englishman played an important role for the Gunners as they won the FA Cup last season and he is liked by Arteta, but selling him will help them land players like Thomas Partey.

The £15m offer is £5m short of what the Gunners expect to make from his sale claims the same report.

Wolves are not the only team interested in signing him. Brighton indicated an interest in him early on and Tottenham is also paying attention to developments about his future.