Arsenal reject the chance to sign Barcelona star despite a 50% price cut

Arsenal can sign Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele at a huge discount

Despite being available for just £52 million, half the initial price that he was valued at, Arsenal is set to ignore signing Ousmane Dembele in the next transfer window, according to a report in Marca.

The Frenchman joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for almost £140 million but he has failed to live up to his huge potential.

He has been very unlucky with injuries having been struck down by a number during his time in Catalonia.

He has played just nine times for the Spaniards this season and he is currently down with yet another injury that is expected to see him out until at least August.

Barcelona still has hopes that he will overcome his injury struggles and become a global star in the game, but some people at the club feel that the time is running out for them to recoup even half their money back from his sale.

The Catalans had previously claimed that he was untouchable and not available for sale, but their stance seems to have changed as they look for money to bring back Neymar who Dembele was signed to replace.

The report in Marca is also claiming that his suitors, including Arsenal, are not prepared to take a gamble on the injury-prone star even though Barcelona have reduced their asking price to £52 million.