Arsenal reject the first derisory offer for Folarin Balogun

Arsenal reject first offer from Italian giants for Balogun

Arsenal have rejected the Initial proposal from Inter Milan for their prized asset Folarin Balogun, according to Italian news outlet SportMediaset.

The first bid by the Italian giants is believed to be worth £25m offer plus £5m in add-ons, which was deemed much too low by the North London hierarchy.

The winger has been heavily linked to several clubs across Europe after his exploits in the French top tier last season where he scored 21 goals and recorded three assists in 37 appearances for Stade Reims.

🚨 Inter Milan believe Folarin Balogun would be the perfect investment & is their first-choice striker. They are working with intermediaries to lower the price; Arsenal ask for over €40m, including bonuses. Inter hope to stay under €40m including bonuses. [@AlfredoPedulla] #afc pic.twitter.com/IilWKxNjeg — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 20, 2023

The Gunners have slapped an asking price of £50 million for the USMNT international, and they look to be standing firm on their stance.

After the deal for Romelu Lukaku fell through, Inter tried to focus on wrapping up the signature of Atlético Madrid’s Alvaro Morata.

However, that deal is considered to be too expensive, especially due to the age of the player, as the Spanish international is 30 and already has his best of years behind him.

Whereas Balogun will be the signing for the future. The forward is just starting his career in men’s football and is already being considered a hot prospect.

Despite seeing their first offer getting rejected, the Italian giants are thought to come harder for the Arsenal man who they believe can spearhead their attack for years to come.

Arsenal would hope to stir up a bidding war by getting a maximum return on their talented forward, who came up through the ranks.

There’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding the player’s future. Arsenal would only let the Hale End graduate leave if they receive a suitable offer for him.

Do you think the Gunners should sell Balogun or keep him, especially after their qualification in the Champions League, and the huge importance of having a good squad depth that comes with it?

Writer – Yash Bisht

