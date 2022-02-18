Arsenal rejected a big-money deal for the Emirates naming right

Not so long ago, Stan Kroenke faced a serious battle to keep hold of Arsenal after Spotify’s Daniel Ek declared he wanted to buy the club.

The Swede was serious about his bid and he even formed a close relationship with some former Arsenal players.

He eventually failed in his bid to buy the club from the American billionaire, even though it doesn’t seem he has finally given up on buying it.

However, Mirror Football claims Spotify originally approached Arsenal to do a naming rights deal for the Emirates.

That encouraged their co-founder to pursue buying the club.

Arsenal rejected their bid to rename the Emirates, and the Kroenkes weren’t interested in selling their controlling stake at the Gunners.

The music streaming app company has now secured a deal with Barcelona to rename the famous Camp Nou.

It would fetch the Spanish club around £236m.

Just Arsenal Opinion

£236m is a lot of money that we could easily have invested in the transfer market or other areas of the club.

However, Arsenal’s executives are well-trained business people and they would have studied the proposal very well before deciding against accepting it.

If the club intends to rename the Emirates, we could get a better deal in the future.