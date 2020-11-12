Arsenal rejected AC Milan’s offer for new signing

Arsenal was very busy in the last transfer window and they did some very good business of their own.

Having landed the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes, the Gunners will feel that they have done well enough to challenge for the top four.

One player whom they signed with high expectations but hasn’t delivered yet is Wiliam Saliba.

The young French defender was expected to become Arsenal’s top defensive player this season, but the 19-year-old hasn’t impressed Mikel Arteta enough and he is yet to start a game for the club.

Even though he hasn’t been considered good enough to play for the club, Fabrizio Romano claims that the club isn’t happy with the player’s current situation and they are looking to send him out on loan in the next transfer window.

He, however, also revealed that AC Milan tried to sign Saliba on a permanent transfer in the last transfer window, but the Gunners turned down their offer with the hopes that he will become a key member of their first team.

He said on his Here We Go Podcast as quoted by Route One Football:

“Arsenal are considering to send Saliba Flag of France on loan. Arsenal not happy with his situation at the club, just for the player. AC Milan tried to sign him on permanent deal but AFC immediately said no. They want him in the future.”