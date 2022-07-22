Arsenal rejects a chance to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder

Thomas Lemar was the subject of serious interest from Arsenal in 2017, and the Gunners battled Liverpool to land him.

However, both clubs failed to add him to their squad, and he joined Atletico de Madrid in the summer of 2018.

He has remained at the Spanish club, but their style of play means he has struggled to replicate the form he showed at AS Monaco.

Despite being at one of the biggest clubs in Spain, reports continue to link him with a move to Arsenal.

Now he is at a career crossroads and wants to leave Madrid. But it seems he has missed his chance to move to Arsenal.

A report on L’Equipe claims he was offered to the Gunners recently, but they turned down the offer.

He now has to find another club to make his next home or continue his time with Atleti.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lemar was one of our main transfer targets previously, but he has not developed well, and he is no longer suited to our style of play.

We have added some fine midfielders to our squad already, and it looks better than it was before.

The Frenchman will not make it better, so it is much better to allow him to remain where he is and sign others on our shortlist.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch highlights from Arsenal’s open training session on our preseason tour of the USA

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids