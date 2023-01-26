Arsenal rejects an approach for struggling midfielder

Albert Sambi Lokonga has been struggling to establish himself at Arsenal for much of this campaign, yet the Belgian is set to remain at the Emirates for the rest of the season.

Mikel Arteta has been more impressed by other midfielders, meaning Sambi Lokonga has seen very few minutes of action.

The Belgian will be wise to leave the Emirates at least on loan so he can start playing more often. However, a report in the Daily Mail reveals Mikel Arteta’s side has rejected an approach from AS Monaco for the Belgian midfielder.

Arsenal needs to sign a midfielder and has just lost Mohamed Elneny to potentially a season-ending injury.

Because they are now light in midfield, Arteta has decided to keep Sambi Lokonga in his squad for the rest of this season at least.

Sambi Lokonga hasn’t lived up to the expectations at the Emirates since he moved to Arsenal, which is one reason the midfielder has played only a few games for the club.

However, he is still just 23 and has more than enough time to get better, which is why it is smart for us to keep him in the group.

With Elneny facing a spell on the sidelines, the ex-Anderlecht man could play more games in this second half of the season.

