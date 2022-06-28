Arsenal rejects an approach for their returning player

Arsenal has told Olympique Marseille to forget about signing William Saliba this summer after his loan spell with them in the last campaign.

The defender has been on Arsenal’s books since 2019, but he hasn’t debuted for them yet.

His fine season in France the last time out will earn him some chances at the Emirates in the next campaign, and the Gunners are keen to make that happen.

Marseille enjoyed his contributions to their successful campaign, and they want to sign him permanently.

However, The Sun claims the Gunners have told them he is not for sale.

The report claims the Ligue 1 side was prepared to offer £26million for his signature, but Arsenal wants him to stay in their team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has earned the right to play for Arsenal, and now is the time he gets that chance.

We must show that we appreciate how well he did on loan at OM last season by offering him a chance to stay at the Emirates.

He clearly has potential, and we should be thinking about extending his contract.

Before he will agree to a new deal, we must show that he matters to us by handing him more than enough opportunities to impress at the club.

