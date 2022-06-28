Arsenal rejects an approach for their returning player

Arsenal has told Olympique Marseille to forget about signing William Saliba this summer after his loan spell with them in the last campaign.
The defender has been on Arsenal’s books since 2019, but he hasn’t debuted for them yet.
His fine season in France the last time out will earn him some chances at the Emirates in the next campaign, and the Gunners are keen to make that happen.
Marseille enjoyed his contributions to their successful campaign, and they want to sign him permanently.
However, The Sun claims the Gunners have told them he is not for sale.
The report claims the Ligue 1 side was prepared to offer £26million for his signature, but Arsenal wants him to stay in their team.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saliba has earned the right to play for Arsenal, and now is the time he gets that chance.
We must show that we appreciate how well he did on loan at OM last season by offering him a chance to stay at the Emirates.
He clearly has potential, and we should be thinking about extending his contract.
Before he will agree to a new deal, we must show that he matters to us by handing him more than enough opportunities to impress at the club.
Agreed. He should be back to compete with Gabriel. He plays in both legs so he’s capable.
He should be taking Ben White’s place all day long. BW makes so many errors every game but his pace helps him recover so it goes unnoticed. Give him a 3 month run, BW can sit bench or play another position and then we see.
I see the same about White. I think he would be a better DM with his pace and passing.
He ball watches too often and lacks the strength you want in a CB. I feel an honest competition between Saliba and White will see White as the 3rd CB.
Or compete with White; Gabriel is the better CB, White lacks the height and strength of Gabriel and Saliba.