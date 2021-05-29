Arsenal rejects Roma’s opening bid for Xhaka

AS Roma is serious about their bid to make Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka, a summer signing for Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho is targeting the Swiss midfielder having been impressed by his performances while managing in the Premier League.

Xhaka was on the brink of leaving Arsenal some 18 months ago before Mikel Arteta became their manager.

The Spaniard convinced him to stay and he has been an important member of their squad since then.

Arsenal continues to rebuild and it seems everyone has a price in their squad at the moment.

Despite his importance to the team, the Gunners have valued him at 20m euros as they look to bolster their own transfer kitty.

Gazzetta.it reports that they have rejected an opening offer from Roma for the midfielder.

The report says the Italians offered 13m euros plus bonuses, but Arsenal turned it down and has told them it would cost them 20m euros to get his signature transferred to them.

The report also adds that they expect the Italians to return with a better offer and they could add Amadou Diawara in their bid to land him.

Selling Xhaka means Arsenal will add a new central midfielder to their team and that could see them make a move for Brighton’s Yves Bissouma.