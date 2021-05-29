Arsenal rejects Roma’s opening bid for Xhaka

AS Roma is serious about their bid to make Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka, a summer signing for Jose Mourinho.
Mourinho is targeting the Swiss midfielder having been impressed by his performances while managing in the Premier League.
Xhaka was on the brink of leaving Arsenal some 18 months ago before Mikel Arteta became their manager.
The Spaniard convinced him to stay and he has been an important member of their squad since then.
Arsenal continues to rebuild and it seems everyone has a price in their squad at the moment.
Despite his importance to the team, the Gunners have valued him at 20m euros as they look to bolster their own transfer kitty.
Gazzetta.it reports that they have rejected an opening offer from Roma for the midfielder.
The report says the Italians offered 13m euros plus bonuses, but Arsenal turned it down and has told them it would cost them 20m euros to get his signature transferred to them.
The report also adds that they expect the Italians to return with a better offer and they could add Amadou Diawara in their bid to land him.
Selling Xhaka means Arsenal will add a new central midfielder to their team and that could see them make a move for Brighton’s Yves Bissouma.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
This is serious. An established first team player like a xhaka should not be sold lesser than 20m , let’s forget the fact that arsenal fans call him names even an older Giroud was sold for more
For the love of God Roma, please come back with a second transfer bid…if you find yourself short on cake don’t hesitate to give me a ring
Mane it £20 mm, at least…we are allways sellling cheap and buying over the ods…ir should be on the other side, like Leicester, but ir demands to ve quick and smart and arsenal has shown they arent…it would ve demential if we sell xhaka for €20 mm and get max aarons for £35mm
I think there should be two determinants for a sale
1. They need to offer properly over 20m . 25 maybe 28 in my view. It’s not like we are desperate to sell so we should be convinced.
2. We need to sign a replacement. I’m not of the popular view that Bissouma fits this bill. Bissouma is more of a Partey type midfielder. The issue with having two of those in any midfield , is when you come up against a team where patience is paramount , they tend to be liabilities. Two of those work when you’re comfortable letting your opponent come onto you then hitting on the brake. We will need someone who can pass with patience like Xhaka does.I want an upgrade on Xhaka, but if we can’t find one, we should keep him.
Over to you Roma