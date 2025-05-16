Arsenal rekindles its interest in Brazilian attacker ahead of the summer

Arsenal’s summer transfer activity is gathering momentum, and the club could soon welcome another Brazilian talent into their squad ahead of the 2025–2026 campaign. The Gunners have a strong tradition of integrating Brazilian players, many of whom have gone on to deliver excellent performances in North London.

The current Arsenal team already includes at least three Brazilians who have become important contributors, both on and off the pitch. Their presence would likely assist any new arrival from Brazil in settling into the team quickly, helping to ease the transition to Premier League football.

Arsenal Reignite Interest in Botafogo Forward

Arsenal have reportedly renewed their interest in Igor Jesus, a striker currently playing for Botafogo. The 24-year-old was on the club’s radar during the January transfer window, when the Gunners attempted to secure him on a loan deal. However, that move was blocked by Botafogo’s owner, halting any progress at the time.

Circumstances may now be shifting. According to RTI Esporte, Arsenal are prepared to revisit their pursuit of the player as they look to strengthen their attacking options. The club’s need for a reliable forward has become increasingly apparent, and Igor Jesus is viewed as a potential asset who could contribute additional goals.

Room Opening in the Forward Line

With speculation that Arsenal may offload some of their current forwards in the upcoming transfer window, there could be opportunities for a new striker to make an immediate impact. Igor Jesus would likely find space in the squad if he chooses to make the move.

While Arsenal remain intent on signing a proven world-class striker from Europe, they are also exploring additional options to complement their attack. The arrival of Igor Jesus would align with the club’s broader strategy of blending experienced performers with promising talent from abroad.

