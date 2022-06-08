Arsenal relaxed about keeping youngster despite interest from top clubs

There have been a lot of rumours about the future of Bukayo Saka in recent weeks after Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League.

The Hale End Academy graduate is Arsenal’s most valuable player and one of England’s finest talents.

This makes it natural for him to attract attention from clubs around the continent, and Arsenal should be worried about that.

On £30k per week, Saka is currently one of the lowest-paid players in the Premier League, but Arsenal plans to offer him a new deal that more than triples his current earnings, which will reflect his position in the team.

While Arsenal takes their time to prepare him an offer, reports have linked the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool with a move for him.

However, The Sun claims Arsenal is very relaxed about his future and they are certain that he would not leave the club soon.

They believe he is too attached to the team and it will be difficult for him to end his association with them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is our present and future and we cannot afford to lose the England international now.

He is a player our current team is built on and it is a good step, considering that he is a quality player who is just starting his career.

Losing him soon could cost us all of our recent progress.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Transfer Show: Could Scamacca be a good alternative to Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal?

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section