Arsenal release latest 22-23 kit ahead of Emirates Cup clash with Sevilla

Arsenal have released their third kit on the eve of their Emirates Cup clash with Seville, and could well be set to don the outfit as we look to retain our trophy.

We are set to wear a new pink shirt as part of our third kit, a colour we haven’t previously worn on an official strip.

Arsenal have dropped their new 22/23 third shirt, going pink for the first time ever 🦩 pic.twitter.com/koEf3F9vss — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 29, 2022

Naturally we will be wearing red for the majority of our home matches this season, whilst we have a smart looking black kit for our away kit for the upcoming campaign, completing a full range of attractive outfits for the new term, which kicks off next Friday when we face Crystal Palace.

While it is unconfirmed at present, the timing would lead many to believe that the new pink strip will be on show tomorrow afternoon when we take on the Spanish side at the Emirates, but with the Emirates Cup our only friendly of the entire summer to have been played in front of a home crowd, it wouldn’t be a shock if we was to be seen wearing our famous red and white instead.

Would you expect to see Arsenal in red or pink tomorrow?

Patrick