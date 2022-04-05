Arsenal fans will have been anxious as they await news on the likes of Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney, and the club has now announced an official update.

The Ghana international was seen succumbing to injury against Crystal Palace last night, in the dreadful 3-0 defeat, with Partey having to be replaced by Lokonga with around 15 minutes left to run.

The club has now confirmed that they are assessing his thigh injury before a decision will be made on his availability at the weekend when we take on Brighton, after aggravating his former injury.

Tierney was a notable absentee from the squad for Monday’s loss, one which we felt harshly as the inexperienced Nuno Tavares failed to deliver. The Scot is unlikely to be available in the near future either however after Arsenal confirmed that he needed surgery on left knee having met with a specialist today. While a specific timeline wasn’t estimated, the official release did state that he was likely to miss the remainder of the campaign.

Takehiro Tomiyasu was also missing against Palace, and the latest is that we are hoping he will return to full training in two weeks after his calf injury.

Nicolas Pepe also missed the recent fixture, but as stated, all other players are fit and available.

The manager will have some serious thinking to do after our side’s display on Monday, with some players’ performances having failed to make the grade on Monday, and it may even be worth considering a formation change to make sure we can get our push to finish inside the top four back on track.

Patrick