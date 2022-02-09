Arsenal release statement on online shop message that mocked Tottenham

Arsenal has released a statement after a message on their club shop appeared to mock rivals, Tottenham.

The Gunners have a fierce rivalry with their London neighbours and fans enjoy trolling Spurs for their lack of trophies.

To the surprise of many Gooners, a fan revealed on social media that if you have an empty cart on the Gunners’ website, a message would read:

‘Your basket is empty as Tottenham’s trophy cabinet’. This went viral on the internet and the Gunners have been forced to react to it.

The Daily Mail says they have released a statement which reads: ‘This was posted to the site in error without appropriate checks and approvals and is being removed as quickly as possible.’

The club has also since removed the message from its website.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fans enjoy trolling each other on the internet, but when a football club is involved it is even more delightful.

While we have won a number of trophies, Spurs are still struggling to win any trophy for well over a decade now.

They have finished ahead of us on the league table in some of the last few seasons, but we remain the only side that knows how to win trophies in north London.

Mikel Arteta will be keen to lead his team to finish this season ahead of the Lilywhites.