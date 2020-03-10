Arsenal release strong statement after Olympiacos owner reveals he has Coronavirus

Olympiacos owner in self-isolation with Coronavirus.

Arsenal has released a statement to assure their fans that none of their staff who came in contact with Olympiacos owner, Evangelos Marinakis has shown symptoms of the virus.

The Gunners played the Greek side on the 27th of February at the Emirates Stadium and the club’s owner who is also the owner of Nottingham Forest was present.

He watched on as his side beat the Gunners 2-1 to progress to the next round of the competition.

He, however, revealed recently that he had contracted coronavirus and was putting himself into self-isolation on advice from his doctors.

Arsenal fans have been fearing that the Greek businessman may have spread the virus across to those he came in contact with during the game and the club has decided to allay their fears by making a statement reassuring them that they are doing their best to make sure that the virus isn’t spread.

The club’s statement said per Goal.com: “Our home match with Olympiacos was played on Thursday 27th February and none of our staff who came into contact with [Marinakis] on that matchday have reported any symptoms since.

“We continue to follow strict protocols with regard to Coronavirus. We’re following the Government health guidelines and have additional procedures in place to protect our players and staff.

“This has included regular deep cleaning of areas used by players at Emirates Stadium and our training centre.”