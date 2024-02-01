Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal release struggling player to seal a switch to Denmark

Arsenal has officially terminated the contract of goalkeeper Alex Runarsson during the ongoing transfer window, paving the way for his move to FC Copenhagen. The Icelandic international, who arrived at Arsenal from Dijon, endured a challenging stint marked by underwhelming performances that relegated him to the role of a reserve goalkeeper.

Following an extended period without significant playing time, Runarsson spent much of his tenure with Arsenal out on loan. With no viable pathway to the first team, given the presence of two established goalkeepers competing for the starting position, the 28-year-old has opted to seek opportunities elsewhere.

FC Copenhagen has emerged as the destination willing to take a chance on Runarsson, as reported by BT. In line with this move, Arsenal has formally terminated his contract, effectively concluding his association with the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Runarsson had a disastrous spell with us, and most of us were genuinely surprised that the club even moved for a player like him.

He will get chances to play at Copenhagen and is probably at their level.

