Arsenal released players announced including Elneny, Soares and three goalkeepers

Today is the yearly list of departures that Arsenal announced every June listing all the players who have come to the end of their contracts. There are a few surprises but I think everybody knew that Cedric Soares would be on the list. We were unsure that Mo Elneny would be included after we extended his contract last season, but it appears that he has finally come to the end of his 8 year tenure at the Emirates.

There are also a few once promising names on the list including Catalin Cirjan, Tyreece John-Jules and Kido Taylor-Hart, and the recognised starlets Amario Cozier-Duberry and Reuell Walters, although the last two are mentioned as still being in discussions about possible contract extensions.

The other surprise is that there are three goalkeepers on the list, all of which have been named in previous first team squads at one time or another like James Hillson, was on the bench for our first team for three Europa League games last season, and Arthur Onkonkwo, who was highly praised after his last season loan at Wrexham where he played 35 games. He is likely to be offered a contract to stay in Wales but the 6ft6in giant may have even better offers on the table this summer.

The biggest surprise for me is the inclusion of Karl Hein, the Estonian international keeper who I though had been earmarked for promotion if Ramsdale left, but he was mentioned as still being in negotiations with the club so that may yet be on the cards.

Here is the full list of 19 mens players and 3 womens players. Strangely enough two of those (Marckese and D’Angelo) are also goalkeepers!

Full list of 23/24 Arsenal released players….

Mauro Bandeira

Omari Benjamin

Luis Brown

Catalin Cirjan

Noah Cooper

Sabrina D’Angelo

Henry Davies

Ovie Ejeheri

Mohamed Elneny

Taylor Foran

Hubert Graczyk

James Hillson

Henry Jeffcott

Tyreece John-Jules

Alex Kirk

James Lannin-Sweet

Kaylan Marckese

Vivianne Miedema

Arthur Okonkwo

Kamarni Ryan

Cedric Soares

Kido Taylor-Hart

These are the three still involved in ongoing discussions and once matters are finalised between all parties, we will communicated by Arsenal in due course.

Amario Cozier-Duberry

Karl Hein

Reuell Walters

