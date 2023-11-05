Arsenal releases a strong statement in support of Mikel Arteta

Arsenal has released a statement and insists they strongly support the manager Mikel Arteta after his team were beaten by Newcastle United yesterday, thanks to a very controversial goal.

Newcastle’s winning goal came after the ball had seemingly crossed the line and went out of play, according to several images online.

However, VAR never spotted this and the goal was allowed to stand after it was checked for a potential foul in the build-up as well.

Arteta called the decision to allow it to stand a disgrace and claimed it cost his team.

He has had many supporters and others disagree with him, but Arsenal has released a statement supporting their manager.

It reads:

“Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening.

“We’d also like to acknowledge the huge effort and performance from our players and travelling supporters at St James’ Park.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better. PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

No Arsenal supporter or player will see the goal and not agree that we were robbed.

The ball had clearly crossed the line, but VAR continues to make these types of mistakes and we probably just have to hope for the best next time while moving on.

