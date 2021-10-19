Arsenal releases an update on Granit Xhaka’s injury progress

Arsenal has reported that there are no other injured players in their squad apart from Granit Xhaka ahead of their match against Crystal Palace today.

Xhaka got injured in the North London Derby against Tottenham last month.

The Gunners report on their website that he has made good progress in his bid to get back on the pitch.

These are early days, but he has made good progress in his initial stage of recovery so far.

They had reported that he would be out for about three months and the report maintains that he is expected to return to first-team training at the start of next year.

The Gunners would need Xhaka in January when they expect to lose Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.

Both midfielders would join their country for the Africa Cup of Nations in the month and would be out for a few weeks.

That would be a pivotal time in the season for the Gunners and it could force them into the transfer market.

They have kept Ainsley Maitland-Niles on their squad and he could be their midfield partner alongside Albert Sambi Lokonga, but they would be an inexperienced pair.