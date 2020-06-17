Arsenal releases kit for their game against Manchester City and there are huge changes made

The Premier League is finally back as Arsenal takes on Manchester City today in their rescheduled game.

It has been more than 100 days since a Premier League game was last played and it was this game that Arsenal was to play before Mikel Arteta tested positive to coronavirus.

The Gunners will now look to get a good start to the end of the season when they visit the Etihad in this behind-closed-door game.

The coronavirus pandemic was the reason why the Premier League was suspended and there have also been other issues bothering people around the world like the Black Lives Matter movement.

Arsenal is one of the teams that has shown support to the NHS which has been responsible for saving the lives of individuals and they have also shown support for the BLM movement.

They will continue this when they take to the field against Manchester City after they revealed their kit for the game.

The Gunners will wear their navy away kit and it will have tributes on its chest and sleeves recognizing the NHS for their efforts during coronavirus pandemic and showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement reports the Mail.

The players’ names would also be replaced by Black Lives Matter.

This is an impressive gesture and fans will hope that Aubameyang and others can get us the win to kickstart the end of the season with.