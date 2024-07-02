Arsenal releases the “next Bukayo Saka” leaving fans disappointed

Arsenal has released Amario Cozier-Duberry as he looks to find a new home where he can get regular first-team football.

The 19-year-old is one of the finest talents at the Emirates and has earned a place in some matchday squads.

However, despite training with the senior Arsenal team, he never played a Premier League game.

At the youth level, he continued to deliver terrific performances, earning him comparisons to Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal wanted him to stay, but the youngster wanted a guarantee of game time and decided to leave.

According to The Sun, he has been released alongside some academy players, and his departure has hurt some Arsenal fans.

Most believe he has what it takes to succeed at the Emirates, but he will now have to prove his worth at another club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 19, Amario Cozier-Duberry will feel the time has come for him to get regular chances, which could happen at another club.

However, we are one of the top sides in Europe, and it is not easy to earn a starting place in our squad, so he had to be patient or leave and made his own choice.

ADMIN COMMENT

