Arsenal reluctantly end their attempts to sign La Liga target

Arsenal has been told to forget about signing Pau Torres in the summer, and the Gunners have reportedly accepted their fate.

The Gunners have made Torres one of their defensive targets this season as they look to fix their leaky defence.

Mikel Arteta inherited an Arsenal side that had one of the poorest defence in the league and the Spaniard has brought some improvements. However, he has had to rely on the players he inherited when he became the new manager.

Players like Shkodran Mustafi have improved while Pablo Mari, who joined them in the last transfer window, hasn’t put a foot wrong so far.

However, Arteta knows that he will need new defenders to make his team more competitive and he had made Torres a top target.

Former Arsenal favourite Santi Cazorla had reported that people around the Emirates have been asking him about the defender and a teammate.

However, recent reports on Express Sports claim that the defender has no intention of leaving Villarreal in the summer and the Spanish club also want to keep hold of him.

This will not be good news for Arteta, who thought he would be able to convince his compatriot to join them.