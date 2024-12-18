Arsenal Rely too much on Saka “Martinelli and Trossard may just need to step up”

Bukayo Saka has certainly been a force to be reckoned with this season. The way the Englishman has come through for this Arsenal team—creating chances, scoring, and assisting goals—if it weren’t for him, Arsenal wouldn’t be where they are.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have been really disappointing this season. They were expected to compete for a starting spot on the left wing, but they haven’t been good enough to warrant a starting place.

Their failure to step up puts Arsenal in danger of sustaining a run for the league.

As much as we feel the need to sign a top winger in the winter transfer window, the club may not be able to afford both a top winger and a top striker. All focus may be on signing a striker, and in the end, Martinelli and Trossard may just need to step up.

While speaking on Sky Sports, ex-PL star Clinton Morrison has asked the duo to pull up their socks. “They rely too much on Saka,” Morrison told Sky Sports News. “Other players have to step up to the mark. You look at Martinelli, you look at Trossard, these other players need to get goals.”

Surely he wouldn’t be asking them to do that if he didn’t believe they were capable.

In the last two seasons, we’ve had a big say in the title race, and our left wing has contributed massively to that. During those runs, Martinelli and Trossard were somehow balling. In the 2022/23 season, it was Martinelli (36 games: 15 goals, 5 assists), and in the 2023/24 season, it was Trossard (33 games: 12 goals, 1 assist).

Arsenal cannot rely on Saka and Ødegaard as only offensive outlets; we need our left wing to wake up and stake their claim in our title charge.

Darren N

