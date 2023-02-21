Arsenal Relying on Long-Term Prospects

Whichever way it is that Arsenal’s 2022/23 Premier League season plays out, be it with a title in hand or settling for a place in the UEFA Champions League, success by orders of magnitude will have happened. The fact that the Gunners were longshots at 40/1 odds for the title at the start of the season, and have forced those odds down dramatically through consistency, is a great sign of progress that has not gone unnoticed by leading bookmakers across Europe, including those listed on Match Center, an analytical betting service available in many countries, for example, Match.Center PT and Match.Center RS.

A glance back then at any of the top bookmakers saw them all vastly underestimating what the Gunners would put together. Supporters and pundits likely did the same to be fair.

After not even cracking the top four since a runner-up spot in the 2015/16 campaign, Arsenal fans have seen a breath of fresh air at the club. But what now about the long-term Arsenal betting opportunities?

Premier League Odds

With Arsenal sitting on top of the tree at Christmas, history supports them going on to win the Premier League. It’s never that cut and dry of course, but any punters now looking to get into the Arsenal action have left it a bit late.

In early February 2023, the Gunners sat around 11/10 to win the Premier League title, a long way short of those tasty 40/1 pre-season odds. But punters could perhaps take a pointer from that and start looking around for ante-post prices or even asking bookies for title odds in the 2023/24 EPL.

Hopefully, it is not a case of ‘if not now, when’ but maybe more of an ‘if not now, next time’ sort of scenario, given the foundation that head coach Mikel Arteta has clearly laid down.

UEFA Europa League

Fans will have to wonder how much precedence the UEFA Europa League campaign will take if the Gunners are still in the hunt for the EPL title. At the close of the group stage of this season’s campaign, Arsenal were made firm favourites to scoop the European title at around a quote of 4/1.

An Arsenal Premier League & UEFA Europa League multiple trophy punt was around double that at the start of the new year. The European front is an area in which Arsenal remain trophyless since the 1994 European Cup Winners’ Cup.

The closest that they came most recently was in 2019 when they lost the Europa League Final to an Eden Hazard-inspired Chelsea. How driven will they be to end this drought if the Premier League title race goes down to the wire?

UEFA Champions League Odds

UEFA Champions League football has been a thing of the past for Arsenal. Their last campaign was in the 2016/17 season when they bowed out at the familiar Round of 16 stage. But looking ahead, the Gunners will be back in group stage action in the 2023/24 season.

With a big season of progress under their belt and perhaps a little splash in the 2023 summer transfer market to further strengthen key areas, what are the long-term prospects of Arsenal in the Champions League in their first season back? Quarter Finals? Reaching the Final? Winning it?

Position is Power

Let’s not underestimate the power of being a UEFA Champions League team. Or a prospective Premier League title winner. That has pulling power in the transfer market, which Arsenal could perhaps leverage.

Although not built in the same mould as most of the other big six who throw cash around like confetti, Arsenal should now be a more attractive destination for some key players. Arsenal’s newfound position could give them weight in any pursuit of the likes of Declan Rice, James Maddison and Connor Gallagher and the more immediately-obvious target Moises Caicedo.

A marquee signing or two could be huge. While the fees of Jude Bellingham will probably get astronomical, the Borussia Dortmund and England star would be a midfield mammoth for the Gunners to push on with. Are they in a position to break their 2019 club record of £72m paid for Nicolas Pepe? Either way, they have put themselves in a more favourable position.

The Long Plays

While punters can take a deep dive into the match odds on every Arsenal game, taking a look at the long plays can be an interesting area to study as well. The big ante-post football betting markets offer a fun, season-long focus to track along.

Sometimes that comes with big rewards too. Like the 5000/1 quote that could have been taken on them putting their unbeaten ‘Invincibles’ season together in 2003/04. Earlier this season, when Arsenal made their winning start to the Premier League, bookies had them at 500/1 for another unbeaten campaign.

Those five wins from five in August, were a kiss of death as Arsenal lost their first game of September at Man Utd. However, there are far more approachable long-term Arsenal betting markets than spiralling right out to another unlikely unbeaten season.