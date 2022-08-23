Arsenal remain hopeful of agreeing loan move for Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal are still in talks with Nice over a deal which could see Nicolas Pepe leave on loan for the remainder of the current season.

The Gunners signed the former Lille forward for a club record fee back in 2019, but he has struggled to remain in the manager’s first-team plans in recent seaosns.

Wih the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira ahead of him in the pecking order at present, an exit seems like the ideal scenario for all parties, but we have struggled to find a buyer.

We now look set to bite the bullet and send him out on loan instead, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that talks are ongoing with Nice, but that no option to buy is expected to be included in the deal.

Negotiations ongoing between OGC Nice and Arsenal for Nicolas Pépé – been told buy option currently not included, could be simple loan until June 2023 but all parties in talks, it’s still open. 🚨🇫🇷 #AFC Optimism also on clubs side, but Pépé’s salary is being discussed. pic.twitter.com/EYXFBEIV1c — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2022

I’m a little surprised that a team like Newcastle or West Ham haven’t come in with a bid to take him off our hands permanently, as he has shown plenty of ability despite limited first-team minutes of late, but allowing him to leave so he can play regularly will boost our chances of selling next summer at least.

Part of me still believes he will come good and prove we were right to imvest in him, but we know that will not be in time to save our blushes.

Does anyone agree that he would be a great signing for the likes of West Ham or Newcastle?