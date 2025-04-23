Arsenal remain hopeful they will win race for coveted midfielder

Arsenal have maintained a long-standing interest in Martin Zubimendi, having monitored the midfielder closely over the past several months. The Gunners were reportedly eager to secure his services last summer but ultimately settled for his Real Sociedad teammate, Mikel Merino, allowing Zubimendi to remain in Spain.

At one point, Liverpool were close to activating the player’s release clause, a move that would have taken him to Anfield. However, Zubimendi’s change of heart led the Reds to withdraw from the race, and their interest has since cooled.

As the current campaign nears its conclusion, speculation surrounding Zubimendi’s future has intensified. The talented Spaniard is widely tipped to depart at the end of the season, with several elite clubs vying for his signature. While Arsenal remain firmly in contention, they are not alone. Real Madrid has now emerged as the primary competitor in what could become a fiercely contested pursuit.

Ultimately, the final decision will rest with the player, but there are growing indications that Arsenal may already have gained the upper hand. The Gunners have reportedly been actively working on the deal since January, with their long-term interest and consistent approach beginning to pay dividends.

As cited by CaughtOffside, journalist Charles Watts has suggested that Arsenal are optimistic about completing the transfer, stating that the club remain hopeful Zubimendi will join their ranks next season.

Zubimendi is widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders in La Liga. His composure, tactical intelligence, and passing range make him an ideal fit for Mikel Arteta’s system. Should Arsenal secure his services, he would bring added quality and depth to their midfield, which has at times lacked consistency during the season.

However, Arsenal must remain vigilant. With a club of Real Madrid’s stature also interested, any delay or hesitation could see Zubimendi tempted elsewhere. Securing a player of his calibre requires sustained effort and well-timed negotiations. Arsenal’s persistence thus far demonstrates their determination to strengthen the squad with proven talent, and Zubimendi would represent a significant step forward in that pursuit.