Arsenal remain in contact as Bundesliga striker race gathers pace

Arsenal’s interest in Christian Kofane refuses to go away, with fresh reports suggesting the Gunners remain in regular contact over a player regarded as one of Europe’s brightest young centre-forwards.

We recently reported that Arsenal faced growing competition for the Bayer Leverkusen striker, with several Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, monitoring his situation. At the time, it looked as though any move would be complicated by the level of interest surrounding the Cameroon international.

However, there now appears to be a fresh development.

Arsenal remain in regular contact over Kofane

According to German outlet BILD, via TEAMtalk, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has remained in close contact with Kofane’s representatives as the club continue to monitor the striker’s situation. Newcastle are also keen, but their lack of Champions League football is reportedly viewed as a potential disadvantage, leaving Arsenal in a strong position should they decide to step up their interest.

Kofane enjoyed an impressive first campaign at Bayer Leverkusen following his move from Albacete last summer. Although still only 19, he registered seven goals and nine assists in 44 appearances across all competitions and particularly caught Arsenal’s attention during the Champions League last-16 meeting between the two clubs, where he showed he could compete physically with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães.

The player’s representative, Eric Depolo, has certainly not been shy when discussing Arsenal’s admiration.

“Arsenal’s interest is serious. With Kofane, Arsenal would have a top striker for the next ten years. He’s a €100 million player.”

Those comments were made earlier this year, but the latest reports suggest communication between Arsenal and the player’s camp has continued. Interestingly, while Depolo values his client at €100 million, Leverkusen are believed to be willing to consider offers in the region of €70m should the right proposal arrive.

Would Kofane justify such a significant investment?

Whether Arsenal are prepared to commit that sort of money for a teenager remains another question entirely. While Kofane is widely regarded as one of the game’s most exciting young forwards, he is still developing and would represent a significant investment despite his enormous potential.

Maintaining dialogue with a player’s representatives is simply good recruitment, and Berta appears determined to keep Arsenal’s options open while assessing the market. Kofane undoubtedly possesses the physical attributes and ceiling to become an elite striker, but a fee approaching €70 million would still represent a considerable gamble for someone at such an early stage of his career.

If Leverkusen’s valuation softens, though, this is one transfer story Arsenal supporters should continue to watch closely.

Do you think Arsenal should invest heavily in Kofane’s potential, Gooners, or would you rather see those funds spent elsewhere? Let us know in the comments below.

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